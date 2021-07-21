Verizon reports increased 5G adoption and record 2Q

Citing wireless revenue growth, strong Fios and Verizon Media results, and increased wireless equipment revenue, Verizon reported consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2021 of $33.8 billion, up 10.9 percent from second-quarter 2020, and an increase of 5.3 percent from second-quarter 2019. Verizon reported EPS of $1.40, compared with $1.13 in second-quarter 2020.

Capital expenditures in first-half 2021 were $8.7 billion, including more than $160 million for C-band expansion.

“Second quarter results were exceptional, both financially and operationally,” said Verizon Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis. “Our strong first half performance and the momentum in our business gives us the confidence to raise our total wireless service revenue growth guidance to between 3.5 percent and 4 percent, an update from prior guidance for 2021 total wireless service revenue growth of at least 3 percent. We are also raising our adjusted EPS guidance* to the range of $5.25 to $5.35, an update from prior guidance for 2021 adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.15."

Some highlights

Consumer

Consumer ended second-quarter 2021 with approximately 20 percent of wireless phone customers having 5G-capable devices.

Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $23.5 billion, an increase of 11.2 percent year over year, and an increase of 6.7 percent from second-quarter 2019.

Total wireless retail postpaid churn was 0.83 percent in second-quarter 2021. Wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 0.65 percent, a record-low retail postpaid phone churn outside of second-quarter 2020 and third-quarter 2020, which were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

In second-quarter 2021, Consumer reported 350,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions. This consisted of 197,000 phone net additions and 234,000 other connected device net additions, offset by 81,000 tablet net losses.

There were 92,000 Fios Internet net additions in second-quarter 2021. Consumer Fios revenues of $2.9 billion in second-quarter 2021 were the highest since the company's new operating structure was introduced in 2019. The company's trailing 12-month total Fios Internet net addition performance is the highest since 2015. Consumer reported 62,000 Fios Video net losses in second-quarter 2021.

Business