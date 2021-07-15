Verizon Business expands its 5G fixed-wireless

Verizon Business' has expanded its 5G fixed-wireless Internet service is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, an expansion from the previous total of 24 announced in April.





Verizon Business is also offering a credit of up to $1,500 to offset early-termination fees for eligible customers switching to Verizon from another Internet provider, and the previously announced 10-year price lock guarantee for eligible new customers is still in effect.

“5G Business Internet customers get more than just a new kind of superfast Internet connectivity for today -- they also get a 5G digital-transformation platform for tomorrow," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. "Professional installation from Verizon means easy setup and quick application deployments from the start, and, as 5G technology evolves, customers will also have a scalable framework for leveraging technologies like edge computing and IoT.”



