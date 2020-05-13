U.S., EU, UK and Nato blame China for cyberattacks

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and NATO are blaming the People’s Republic of China and its Ministry of State Security (MSS) for malicious cyberattacks, including ransomware attacks, cyber-enabled extortion, crypto-jacking, and rank theft from victims around the world.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal charges against four MSS hackers addressing activities concerning a multi-year campaign targeting foreign governments and entities in key sectors.





The White House said it has a high degree of confidence that malicious cyber actors affiliated with PRC’s MSS conducted cyber-espionage operations utilizing the zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server disclosed in early March 2021.

The FBI and National Security Agency also published a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing various Chinese state-sponsored cyber techniques used to target U.S. and allied networks, warning that Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors consistently scan target networks for critical and high vulnerabilities within days of a vulnerability’s public disclosure.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/07/19/the-united-states-joined-by-allies-and-partners-attributes-malicious-cyber-activity-and-irresponsible-state-behavior-to-the-peoples-republic-of-china/



