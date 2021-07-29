TPG Telecom picks Infinera’s ICE6 800G for Australia-Guam cable

TPG Telecom selected Infinera for a major technology upgrade of its PPC-1 cable system connecting Australia and Guam, including connectivity to Papua New Guinea. It has two fiber pairs spanning approximately 7,000 kilometers, with 78 repeaters spaced approximately 92 kilometers apart. The submarine cable is a major gateway for North America and other Asia Pacific destinations.

Using Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution, the project will boost data capacity on this key internet backbone link by 50 percent, from 8 Tbps currently to 12 Tbps. Enabling direct connectivity to key Sydney points of presence (POPs) is part of this upgrade, delivering seamless connections for TPG Telecom customers beyond the landing station.

TPG Telecom Executive General Manager Mobile and Fixed Networks Barry Kezik said, “We are increasing the capacity of this vital international link by 50 percent to meet the growing data requirements of our customers, which is being driven by booming demand for cloud computing and video streaming.”

“Infinera is excited to collaborate with TPG Telecom to deploy our industry-leading ICE6 800G solution on its critical subsea network, offering higher-speed bandwidth and more capacity and arming TPG Telecom with the ability to deliver new high-speed connectivity services,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.





TPG Telecom's brands include Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara and felix. In addition to its PPC-1 assets, TPG Telecom is party to agreements which provide it with access to the Southern Cross cable connecting Australia to the US, and an agreement giving it indefeasible rights to use the SEA-US submarine cable between Guam and California. SEA-US extends the reach of TPG Telecom’s directly controlled network into the main hub of internet content in the US. TPG Telecom also has international links into New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.