Telenor selects Oracle's cloud native converged charging and billing

Telenor selected Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, including Oracle Converged Charging to lay the groundwork for 5G and provide seamless charging and billing interactions in its Asian operations. Telenor serves 175 million subscribers in the region.

Telenor is focused on three key initiatives: digitalizing its technical stack to be ready for 5G, innovating its operating model with more touch-free operations, and transforming how it works internally and with partners to deliver more value while containing capital expenditures.





Oracle's solution supports any payment model (prepaid, postpaid or hybrid) and any business model, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer account structures.

"Telenor is recognized for its innovation and industry leadership as well as driving standards," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. "Oracle's integrated billing and charging provides a flexible, standards-based platform that will scale to support Telenor's large customer base today and in the upcoming 5G era."



