Telecom Egypt plans Evenstar O-RAN trial

Telecom Egypt is preparing to launch a multi-vendor O-RAN trial.

As part of the trial, Telecom Egypt will use an Evenstar radio unit in its initial OpenRAN deployment. Additionally, Telecom Egypt will test Cisco’s Edge Computing Technology and Cisco’s fronthaul transport solution for the OpenRAN cell sites. Telecom Egypt will also test Altiostar’s Open vRAN common software platform for the DU and CU functions.





The Evenstar program, which is developed under the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), is a general-purpose OpenRAN reference architecture for 4G and 5G networks. By decoupling the radio unit (RU) hardware, distributed unit (DU), and control unit (CU) software of the RAN, which are traditionally sold as a package, Evenstar provides operators like Telecom Egypt with the flexibility to deploy solutions from an increasing number of technology providers, while expanding its network coverage in Egypt.

Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO, Telecom Egypt, said: “OpenRAN plays an important role in helping reduce costs and increase flexibility and component-level efficiency for operators globally. Our hope is that early positive experiences will lead to greater commercial adoption of these initial products which will, in turn, help expand the network of OpenRAN suppliers. With the specialist help of Cisco and by working with partners like in the Evenstar ecosystem, we intend to drive disruptive technology innovations to keep OpenRAN competitive in the long term. We look forward to more successes with Altiostar, Cisco, Evenstar partners and TIP to deliver on our promise and ambitious plans for a fully digitized Egypt society.”