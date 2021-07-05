Telecom Armenia picks Nokia's 25G PON

Nokia's confirmed a country-wide deal to supply PON solutions to Telecom Armenia. The first PON network was switched on this week at an event held by Telecom Armenia.

Telecom Armenia will deploy Nokia’s GPON and XGS-PON fiber equipment, which is software upgradable to 25G PON technology in future, along with its Wi-Fi Beacons and Altiplano management platform. Covering both the network and customer homes, the comprehensive solution from Nokia will initially be used by Telecom Armenia to connect customers to broadband access in the capital city of Yerevan before rolling out services to the rest of the country.





Hayk Yesayan, CEO of Telecom Armenia, said: “The Nokia brand is highly respected in Armenia and we’re delighted to be working with them on a comprehensive Multi-PON and WiFi solution which enables us to offer 10Gb/s broadband to our customers using integrated XGS-PON solution. The network equipment installed is ready to support 25Gb/s making us the first telco in the region ready for Nokia`s 25G PON technology.”























