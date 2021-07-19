Taiwan Star Telecom expands rollout with Nokia

Taiwan Star Telecom (TST) selected Nokia to extend its 5G footprint across the country.

Nokia is a long-term partner of TST and will provide equipment from its latest 5G AirScale portfolio to support TST’s 5G standalone (SA) network. The rollout includes Nokia's AirScale Indoor (ASiR) system for retail and office environments.





TST will also utilize the EN-DC functionality available on Nokia’s AirScale radios. EN-DC allows devices to connect simultaneously to 5G and LTE networks, transmitting and receiving data across both air-interface technologies.

TST launched 5G services last summer utilizing the 40 MHz of bandwidth in the 3.5GHz band it had previously secured. Early deployment saw 80 percent covered in densely populated areas last year with 100 percent in Taiwan expected to be covered by 2023.

TST’s 5G subscriptions reached 5 percent of its total mobile users last year with a target of reaching 20 percent by the end of this year.