Sunday, July 11, 2021

T-Systems signs MoU with Shell Gas & Power

Shell Gas & Power Developments BV (Shell) and T-Systems International GmbH signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance  digital innovation as both companies accelerate their transitions to net-zero emissions.


Key points:

  • The companies agress to pursue the net-zero goals of both companies, their supply chains and customers, and to collaborate on innovations and services to accelerate Shell’s digital transformation. 
  • Shell is supplying renewable energy to T-Systems sister company, T-Mobile US, which is working towards a goal of operating on 100% renewable energy by the end of 2021. 
  • NewMotion and ubitricity, subsidiaries of Shell which provide electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across Europe, have awarded T-Systems a contract for Deutsche Telekom field engineers to install more than 10,000 EV chargers in Germany over the next three years. 
  • Shell’s current Dynamic Hosting Services solution replaced with the next version of Private Cloud. 
  • Both companies will also aim to deepen their IT products and service capabilities and explore new areas of digital innovation, including Hybrid and Edge Computing and 5G connectivity. 
  • Shell has  installed immersion cooling technology for greater computing and energy efficiency in one of the T-Systems data centres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.