T-Mobile US raises 2021 financial guidance

Friday, July 30, 2021    

T-Mobile US reported Q2 revenues of $20.0 billion up 13% year-over-year. Service revenues amounted ti $14.5 billion up 10% year-over-year. Net income was $978 million, 8x more than last year, with diluted earnings per share of $0.78.

Some highlights:

  • Approximately 80% of Sprint customer traffic is now carried on the T-Mobile network
  • One-third of Sprint customers have been moved to the T-Mobile network
  • Net customer additions of 1.4 million in Q2 2021 increased 107 thousand year-over-year and the total customer count increased to a record-high of 104.8 million.
  • Postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million in Q2 2021 increased 164 thousand year-over-year.
  • Postpaid phone net customer additions of 627 thousand in Q2 2021 increased 374 thousand year-overyear, and postpaid phone churn of 0.87% improved sequentially for the second consecutive quarter.
  • Postpaid other net customer additions were 649 thousand in Q2 2021.
  • Postpaid account net additions of 349 thousand in Q2 2021 increased 248 thousand year-over-year.

