T-Mobile US raises 2021 financial guidance

T-Mobile US reported Q2 revenues of $20.0 billion up 13% year-over-year. Service revenues amounted ti $14.5 billion up 10% year-over-year. Net income was $978 million, 8x more than last year, with diluted earnings per share of $0.78.
Some highlights:
- Approximately 80% of Sprint customer traffic is now carried on the T-Mobile network
- One-third of Sprint customers have been moved to the T-Mobile network
- Net customer additions of 1.4 million in Q2 2021 increased 107 thousand year-over-year and the total customer count increased to a record-high of 104.8 million.
- Postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million in Q2 2021 increased 164 thousand year-over-year.
- Postpaid phone net customer additions of 627 thousand in Q2 2021 increased 374 thousand year-overyear, and postpaid phone churn of 0.87% improved sequentially for the second consecutive quarter.
- Postpaid other net customer additions were 649 thousand in Q2 2021.
- Postpaid account net additions of 349 thousand in Q2 2021 increased 248 thousand year-over-year.
https://investor.t-mobile.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx