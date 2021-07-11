Swisscom picks AWS as its preferred public cloud provider





Swisscom has selected AWS as its preferred public cloud provider for its enterprise IT.

Swisscom said its will use AWS to increase IT agility, drive operational efficiencies, and accelerate time to market for new information and communications technology (ICT) features and services. The carrier will migrate to AWS a wide range of core applications that power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system (OSS), business support system (BSS), analytics, contact center, and communications provisioning workloads.

Swisscom will also leverage AWS’s infrastructure to explore how it can build a reliable, scalable, secure, and cost-effective 5G Core in the cloud that would enable rapid development and deployment of new 5G services for its customers. The goal is a new standalone 5G network powered by a cloud-native 5G Core. As envisioned, Swisscom’s 5G Core will run on a hybrid cloud infrastructure with Swisscom infrastructure, AWS Outposts, and in the AWS Europe (Zurich) Region launching in 2022. (AWS Outposts extend AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any on-premises facility, such as the factory floor or a 5G base station.)









“AWS contributes to the technological foundation and agility we need to unlock new growth potential by transforming our IT services and delivering robust 5G communications that meet the needs of our enterprise and consumer customers,” said Christoph Aeschlimann, CTIO of Swisscom. “We expect 5G to open the door for a host of specialized services. Having AWS by our side, with their proven infrastructure and unparalleled suite of cloud technologies, will help us innovate and grow at a rapid pace. Leveraging AWS, we are able to quickly build and run the applications that underpin our organization with low latency, reliability, and scalability, while meeting security and compliance requirements.”