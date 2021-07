SMART Photonics, which is based at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, recently received a new loan worth up to €13M provided by Rabobank.

The company will use the funding to scale up of production of its photonics chips and to strengthen SMART Photonics’ role in the growing photonics ecosystem.

SMART Photonics is a foundry offering production services for mainly Indium Phosphide based photonic components.





