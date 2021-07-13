Small Cell Forum proposes framework for hosted Open RAN

The Small Cell Forum (SCF)is proposing a global framework for hosted Open RAN networks combining the qualities of established and emerging neutral host architectures ranging from site share and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) to small cells with Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Joint Operator Technical Specifications for Neutral Host In-Building (JOTS NHIB).

“As Open RAN is revolutionizing the way in which the mobile technology ecosystem can cooperate to build out 5G networks, so neutral host is having the same impact on the way in which networks are deployed and managed,” said Julius Robson, Chief Strategy Officer, Small Cell Forum. “Our Hosted Open RAN framework, developed by leading global neutral hosts and TowerCos, harmonizes a global approach to neutral hosting and private networks supporting flexibility for MNOs and scalability for neutral host deployers.”

SCF244 Neutral Hosting Architectures was produced by Small Cell Forum with contributions from members including: Cellnex Telecom, Crown Castle, Colt Technologies, Dense Air, American Tower, BT, Freshwave, Wireless Infrastructure Group, Extanet Systems, Commscope and JMA.

The group is currently working on detailed requirements for the Hosted Open RAN framework and welcomes contributions service and technology providers active in this space.

https://www.smallcellforum.org/press-releases/small-cell-forum-neutral-hosts-propose-hosted-open-ran-global-framework/