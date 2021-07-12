Sierra Wireless appoints Phil Brace as president and CEO

Sierra Wireless appointed Phil Brace as its new President and CEO, effective July 26, 2021, replacing Kent Thexton, will stay on at Sierra Wireless until August 13, 2021 to complete the transition.

Brace was most recently Executive Vice President at Veritas Technologies. His previous executive roles include President of Seagate Technology’s Cloud Systems and Electronic Solutions, Executive Vice President at LSI Corporation, and General Manager at Intel Corporation. Brace holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Science from the University of Waterloo and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from California State University, Sacramento.





Board Chair Robin Abrams also commented: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Kent for his significant contributions to Sierra Wireless, both over the 13 years he spent as a member of the Board and over the last three years as CEO. Thanks to his vision and leadership, Sierra has successfully transformed from a hardware-only company to a strong and dynamic market leader in IoT services and solutions. We wish Kent all the best in his retirement."



