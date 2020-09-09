Seaborn picks Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent

Seaborn Networks has selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology for its’s subsea network.

Seaborn operates two high-capacity open cable systems, Seabras-1 and AMX-1, with connections between Brazil and the U.S. offering a range of managed digital services and wavelength services. Infinera’s ICE6-powered solution will provide Seaborn with an architecture that can deliver 400 GbE services, including the option for direct PoP-to-PoP transport. The Smart Spectrum feature within Infinera’s Intelligent Power Management (IPM) solution allows Seaborn to offer multiple virtual fiber pairs to its customers so they can take advantage of open cable demarcation, while being protected from potential optical power instability caused by other tenants on the same fiber pair.





“Seaborn is delighted to be side by side with Infinera as our technology partner as we move the needle once again in service delivery capabilities for the Americas,” commented Paul Cannon, Vice President of Network Development at Seaborn. “With Infinera’s solutions, Seaborn can offer a fully integrated spectrum solution across our subsea networks, which is fundamental to delivering sustainable capacity solutions to our customers while also enabling our larger customers to benefit from end-to-end spectrum capabilities with the freedom to select hardware and platforms in their existing high-capacity PoP locations. Once Infinera’s ICE6 technology is deployed on our network this summer, Seaborn will be positioned to deliver industry-leading 400 GbE PoP-to-PoP services at distances over 10,000 km.”

“Seaborn’s ongoing commitment to Infinera’s solutions underscores the value our technology delivers to network operators globally,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “With Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution, Seaborn will continue to capitalize on the benefits of Infinera’s technology, providing its customers with access to cost-effective, high-performance, and high-capacity services.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/seaborn-selects-infinera-ice6-technology-and-expands-spectrum-delivery-in-the-americas

