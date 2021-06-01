Rogers looks to Ribbon for DWDM 400G ZR+





Rogers Communications selected Ribbon's DWDM 400G ZR+ technology to upgrade its transport network, which supports multiple 400G connections for increased capacity across its national footprint.

The deployment is powered by Ribbon's Apollo optical networking and MUSE SDN platforms. The MUSE Software Defined Networking (SDN) Domain Orchestrator enables Rogers to design and analyze their optical network deployment, rapidly automate the creation of new services, and ensure the network is optimized, available, and running at peak efficiency.

"Rogers is demonstrating their foresight, leadership and innovation by being one of the first major service providers in North America to introduce 400G ZR+ technology, which will allow them to modernize their transport network," said Sam Bucci, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Ribbon's IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "We are delighted that Rogers saw the differentiation in our solutions and entrusted Ribbon with this strategic rollout. Our Optical Transport solution enables Rogers to help future-proof their network and extend their leadership in 5G services deployment across Canada."

"At Rogers, we remain focused on enhancing and expanding our networks to bring our customers the most reliable wireless experience1 in the country," said Kye Prigg, Senior Vice President, Access Networks and Operations. "Our agreement with Ribbon will help us continue to maximize the efficiency and performance of our network, utilizing the latest in software defined network technology to help bolster Canada's most reliable wireless network."

http://www.rbbn.com