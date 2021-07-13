Red Hat announced a new version of its enterprise-grade Kubernetes management offering with new capabilities for managing and scaling hybrid and multicloud environments in a unified and automated way.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.3 brings integration with the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for a more modern, hybrid cloud-ready environment.









Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management can now automatically trigger Ansible Playbooks before or after key lifecycle actions such as application and cluster creation, making it easier to automate tasks like configuring networking, connecting applications to databases, constructing load balancers and firewalls, and updating IT service management (ITSM) ticketing systems. With a Resource Operator for Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, building on the Kubernetes Operator-based foundation of Red Hat OpenShift to encapsulate complex operational knowledge into code, Advanced Cluster Management can call on Ansible Automation Platform to execute tasks more efficiently outside of the Kubernetes cluster. The result is a single, automated workflow for customers to operationalize Red Hat OpenShift environments alongside traditional IT systems.

The Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.3 also includes additional support for importing managed Kubernetes clusters for Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA), as well as OpenShift clusters on IBM Power Systems. This builds on supported managed Kubernetes clusters for Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud (ROKS), Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO), Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated (OSD) and IBM system Z. It also supports provisioning on-premises Red Hat OpenShift clusters on Red Hat OpenStack directly from Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management.

“Cloud-native applications and services are not an island. We need to meet organizations where they are to bridge the divide between traditional IT infrastructure and cloud-native development, so that IT teams can focus on innovation rather than trying to get disparate technologies to work together. Red Hat is uniquely positioned to bring these capabilities together through a GitOps-based approach, helping to accelerate and scale modernization. Now, customers can automate the full stack from start to finish, from the cluster to the policy and governance to the application deployment, helping to eliminate silos and further organization-wide hybrid cloud strategies,” states Dave Lindquist, general manager and vice president, Software Engineering, Advanced Kubernetes Management, Red Hat.



