Radisys intros white box OLTs for GPON and XGS-PON

Radisys introduced a Combo PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) family including 16 and 32-port versions — a variant of which is the Radisys white box Combo PON OLT that supports both G-PON (2.488 Gbps downstream / 1.244 Gbps upstream) and XGS-PON (10 Gbps symmetrical) within the same PON port of the OLT. The white box OLTs are based on the VOLTHA/SEBA reference architecture and are field-hardened and scaled for commercial deployments today.

Radisys said its Combo PON OLT allows broadband providers to take advantage of pervasive GPON technology while giving them a flexible upgrade path to scale up and rollout XGS-PON deployments without costly rip and replace.

“Radisys’ Combo PON OLTs give broadband providers an optimal economic advantage with the flexibility to use both G-PON and XGS-PON in their networks and through a reduction in space and power consumption,” said Harris Razak, senior vice president of Broadband Access, Radisys. “All products in the Connect Open Broadband portfolio utilize the same management system and controlling software, allowing our provider customers to choose the features and capacity they want while keeping other network elements the same, lowering their total cost of ownership and optimizing their Capex and Opex.”

“We are pleased that Radisys’ 32-port G-PON OLT has been named a certified VOLTHA product within the ONF Continuous Certification Program. This certification, along with the introduction of the Radisys Combo PON OLT with support for VOLTHA/SEBA, offers broadband service providers with greater solution choices for their FTTX deployments,” said Guru Parulkar, ONF Executive Director. “As an ONF Partner Member, Radisys has been instrumental in the development of ONF open reference designs as well as the commercialization of ONF-based solutions. The Continuous Certification Program ensures that service providers can easily identify certified products for specific ONF projects within a vibrant ecosystem of vendors delivering and deploying ONF open source platforms.”

https://hub.radisys.com/press-release