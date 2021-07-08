Quantifi Photonics raises $10M for optical test solutions

Quantifi Photonics, formerly known as Coherent Solutions, raised US$10 million in Series B funding for its photonics test and measurement solutions.

The company, which is based in Auckland, New Zealand, will use the new funds to expand its U.S.-based sales, marketing, and customer support teams from its office in Austin, Texas. It will also accelerate its product roadmap to target companies that are ramping up R&D and manufacturing of 400G optical transceivers.

Dan Henmi, Quantifi Photonics’ VP of Sales for North America says “It’s fantastic to receive strong support from technology-savvy investors who recognize the capability of our team and the opportunity for Quantifi Photonics to carve out a leadership position in the photonics test and measurement industry in the US. Photonics test, particularly for optical communications, evolves so rapidly that customers are often looking for solutions that don’t yet exist. Our understanding of current test challenges and our innovative technology platform means we can quickly develop solutions to keep up with customer needs."

The company is launching a PXI PAM4 BERT module that will enable 400G transceiver testing in Q3 2021, and intends to support manufacturers of pluggable coherent transceivers using its expertise and signal analysis software designed for coherent optical communications.

