Qualcomm names Don McGuire as CMO

Qualcomm appointed Don McGuire as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting directly to Cristiano Amon, president and CEO, effective immediately. Penny Baldwin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer who joined Qualcomm in 2017, will continue to serve in an advisory role to support the transition along with other marketing initiatives until her retirement later in the year.





McGuire joined Qualcomm in 2016 as vice president of Global Product Marketing and was promoted to senior vice president last year. He joined Qualcomm from Intel where he led global marketing strategy, campaigns, and messaging supporting their Client Computing Business. Prior to Intel, McGuire was founder and CMO of Panelfly, and held leadership positions at companies including Dunebuggy Media, Amp'd Mobile, Kyocera Wireless Corp., Cricket Communications and Sprint PCS.