Prime plans new 9MW data center in Santa Clara

Prime Data Centers is expanding its presence across Silicon Valley with a new 9MW data center on Martin Avenue in Santa Clara, California.

The new facility will be the second Silicon Valley data center for Prime. Construction on this three-story data center campus is set to begin this year, and completion is targeted for Q2 of 2022. The finished project will include:

Approximately 80,000 square feet of purpose-built data center space

9MW of critical capacity with N+1 redundancy

World-class connectivity options

"Santa Clara is one of the most desired data center locations globally due to its proximity to the vibrant and structurally important San Francisco Bay Area. In addition, the relatively affordable power rates from Silicon Valley Power (SVP) are very advantageous," says Jeff Barber, EVP Sales and Business Development at Prime. "Yet, it is difficult to find wholesale data center space in this area because of the scarcity and expense of available real estate, and the difficulty of obtaining guarantees that the power is available to service the new capacity. Prime has such assurances from SVP in hand today."

