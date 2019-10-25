Pentagon to reopen $10 billion cloud contract

The U.S. Department of Defense is canceling the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud infrastructure contract awarded to Microsoft in late 2019.





In a press release, the Pentagon said the existing JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs due to evolving requirements. However, the DoD "continues to have unmet cloud capability gaps for enterprise-wide, commercial cloud services at all three classification levels that work at the tactical edge, at scale -- these needs have only advanced in recent years with efforts such as Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Acceleration (ADA) initiative."





"JEDI was developed at a time when the Department’s needs were different and both the CSPs technology and our cloud conversancy was less mature. In light of new initiatives like JADC2 and AI and Data Acceleration (ADA), the evolution of the cloud ecosystem within DoD, and changes in user requirements to leverage multiple cloud environments to execute mission, our landscape has advanced and a new way-ahead is warranted to achieve dominance in both traditional and non-traditional warfighting domains," said John Sherman, acting DoD Chief Information Officer.



