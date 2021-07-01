Openreach promises long-term FTTP price certainty for wholesale customers

Openreach announced long-term price certainty on its FTTP (Fibre-to-the-Premises) lines for its wholesale Communications Provider customers in the UK.

Openreach said its offer is based on the following set of principles:

Commitment: where CPs choose to purchase from Openreach they commit to using FTTP wherever it’s available (including new provides and technology regrades) - rather than older services such as those based on Fibre-to-the-Cabinet or purely copper technology - with no volume or migration targets.

Pricing certainty: Openreach will give pricing certainty for up to 10 years in return for this ‘stop-sell’ commitment

Simplicity: A single national rental price will apply to the entire Openreach FTTP footprint



The offer will be open for participation between 1st October 2021 and 30th March 2022. The long-term pricing certainty will last until 30th September 2031 and be available across the entire FTTP footprint. Discounts are available to CPs where they choose to place new orders with Openreach and commit to making a percentage of those on the FTTP network, where available.

Katie Milligan, Managing Director of Customer, Commercials and Propositions at Openreach said: “Nobody’s building Full Fibre broadband faster, further, or at a higher quality than Openreach, and we’re well on track to reach 25 million premises by December 2026. At the same time we’re determined to make Full Fibre the default option for customers throughout the UK, so we’ve been working closely with Communications Providers to offer simple and competitive pricing which gives them the long-term certainty and flexibility they need."

More than one million homes and businesses have now ordered ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband over the Openreach network. BT is investing £15 billion to build the gigabit-capable technology to 25 million UK premises by December 2026 and it’s making the technology available to 43k premises every week, with more than five million homes and businesses already able to place an order.

https://www.openreach.com/news/openreach-announces-special-offer-for-communications-providers-to-drive-adoption-of-full-fibre-broadband/