Open Compute Project names Rebecca Weekly of Intel as new Chair

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announced that Rebecca Weekly was elected as chairperson of the Open Compute Project.

Weekly is Vice President, General Manager, and Senior Principal Engineer of Hyperscale Strategy and Execution at Intel Corporation. She replaces Mark Roenigk, Head of Hardware Engineering at Facebook, who served as chair for the past two years.

Mark Roenigk is a founding board member of OCP and has served on the board since its inception in 2011 and will continue to serve on the board representing Facebook.

An additional change announced today is the retirement of Rocky Bullock as CEO of the OCP Foundation. Rocky has faithfully served on the Board since its inception, served the OCP Foundation as Chief Financial Officer, and was then named Chief Executive Officer of OCP in 2015.





Bill Carter, currently serving at OCP’s Chief Technology Officer will assume the role of Executive Director for the Foundation on an interim basis, while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a permanent replacement for Rocky’s position.

"We’re thankful for the 10 years of service and passion from Rocky and Mark that have shaped the pace of innovation and community that OCP has built and will continue to nurture for many years to come,” said Rebecca Weekly.

The 2021 OCP Global Summit is scheduled by the week of November 8 – 10 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA. The annual event consists of two days of live sessions, sponsored exhibits, interactive experience centers and live virtual attendance components for those unable to travel.

https://www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit



