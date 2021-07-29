OIF announces IA for High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator -- 800G and up

OIF announced an Implementation Agreement (IA) for High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator (HB-CDM) 2.0. This IA builds upon the HB-CDM 1.0 IA, released in November 2018, and leverages the same form factor.

The HB-CDM 2.0 follows the integrated laser and coherent receiver standards from OIF in enabling next-generation compact, high-performance coherent networking solutions. Since OIF’s HB-CDM 1.0 was released for 64 Gigabaud (GBd), enabling 400Gbps coherent systems, the market has seen a need for increased network capacity and higher performance. The HB-CDM 2.0 leverages the original Type 1 form factor for compatibility with existing systems and also includes a Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) as an alternate interface and higher performance RF pitch options for extended rates for future systems.





“OIF’s HB-CDM 1.0 standard was a critical new component enabling optimized 400G+ metro and long-haul coherent networks, supporting the industry need for more capacity with a standardized footprint, interface and performance,” explained Technical Editor of the OIF HB-CDM 2.0 IA, Richard Ward, Intel. “The HB-CDM 2.0 is a natural extension covering 128GBd in coherent technology for 800G per wavelength and beyond coherent systems. The market demand reinforces OIF’s critical role in creating solutions to fulfill industry requirements and accelerating market adoption of optical networking technologies.”

