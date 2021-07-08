NTT West to sell 71 mobile towers to JTower

NTT West agreed to sell 71 of its owned telecommunications towers to JTOWER. NTT West will then lease back the same facilities.

Under the deal, NTT Group will provide JTOWER and telecommunications companies attracted by JTOWER with optical fiber service required for 5G and NTT's telephone office building spaces required for the installation of telecommunications equipment. In addition, NTT Group will advise to support operations such as construction and maintenance, to contribute to the early development of 5G, and on the optimization of capital expenditures.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2021/07/08/210708a.html



