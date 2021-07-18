Sunday, July 18, 2021

NTIA: ORAN will reinforce 5G vendor diversity

Limited competition in the telecommunications infrastructure market can reduce supply chain resilience and security and contribute to higher prices for operators and consumers in the long run, according to a paper released by NTIA on behalf of the executive branch of the U.S. government.

The 26-page paper explores the potential benefits of Open RAN in expanding the vendor ecosystem.

"The Executive Branch fully supports industry’s development of Open RAN while recognizing the importance of maintaining a full suite of solutions offered by incumbent vendors."

https://www.ntia.doc.gov/fcc-filing/2021/ntia-comments-promoting-deployment-5g-open-radio-access-networks