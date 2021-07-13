Nokia raises its 2021 outlook





Nokia reports continued strength in its business and now expects to revise upwards its prior outlook ranges for 2021 when it delivers its Q2 and half year results on 29 July 2021.

We are progressing well with our three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership laid out at our Capital Markets Day in March. Our first half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets. We continue to expect some headwinds in the second half as we have previously highlighted but our performance in the first half provides a good foundation for the full year,” said Pekka Lundmark, Nokia President and CEO.







