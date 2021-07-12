Netskope raises $300 million for SASE

Netskope closed a new $300 million investment round for its SASE solutions

The latest funding round was led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and included all other major existing Netskope investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Base Partners, Sapphire Ventures, and Geodesic Capital. Following this significantly oversubscribed investment round, Netskope has achieved a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion.

The Netskope Security Cloud Platform provides visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. The solution combines next-generation secure web gateway (SWG) capabilities, zero trust secure access, advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration, and advanced threat protection to prevent cloud-based attacks that often evade legacy defenses.





Netskope claims more than 1,500 worldwide customers, including:

Over 30 of the Fortune 100

2 of the world’s 4 largest commercial banks

5 of the world’s 7 largest healthcare providers

2 of the world’s 3 largest telecommunications companies

2 of the world’s 4 largest retailers

“We started Netskope because we saw a cloud-centric, digital-first future of business that simply can’t be achieved using legacy approaches to security and networking,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. “We were SASE before the term SASE existed and today we are seeing our vision manifest across the globe as enterprises increasingly turn to Netskope to enable secure digital transformation. We are fortunate to have attracted a truly exceptional team and set of partners, customers and industry luminaries who support and bring tremendous value to us, and we are pleased to take another step forward with all of them in our journey.”



