NETGEAR cites continuing supply chain constraints, freight costs

NETGEAR reported second quarter 2021 net revenue of $308.8 million, an increase of 10.3% from the comparable prior year quarter. Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.66, as compared to $0.54 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, “Second quarter revenue came in at $308.8 million, representing 10.3% topline growth year over year. Worldwide supply chain constraints, however, such as component shortages, increased freight costs and transit times, and factory closures due to COVID-19, led to a perfect storm of factors that held back our revenue number and saw us fall short of our operating margin goals. As we continue to navigate through this rapidly changing environment, our long-term thesis that premium WiFi will drive the growth of the consumer networking market and our service subscriber base remains intact. With vaccination rates rising and businesses reopening, work from anywhere and hybrid work models are here to stay and we anticipate that the U.S. consumer networking market will grow 20% above pre-pandemic levels in the second half of this year. Meanwhile, demand for our SMB products rebounded strongly in the second quarter as businesses reopened post-COVID. Despite supply constraints, SMB net revenue grew approximately 58% year over year.”

