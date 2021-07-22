NeoPhotonics appoints SVP of Global Sales

NeoPhotonics announced the appointment of Bradford W. Wright as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Most recently, Wright was head of Worldwide Component Sales and Applications at Cisco Systems, following their acquisition of Acacia Communications, where he was Vice President of Sales from January 2018. From January 2016 to January 2018, he served as Director of Sales at Intel Corporation, following their acquisition of Altera Corporation in 2015, where he held a similar role.





"On behalf of the Management and Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Brad to NeoPhotonics," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "Brad’s extensive experience in both communications and semiconductors will bring direct benefit to our high speed optical components, modules and semiconductor device solutions for our rapidly expanding high speed markets," concluded Mr. Jenks.



