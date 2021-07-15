Millicom picks Ericsson for upgrades in Bolivia, Paraguay and Honduras

Millicom has awarded contracts valued at US$135 million to Ericsson for network upgrades in Bolivia, Paraguay and Honduras.

As part of the three-year project, Ericsson will upgrade TIGO’s current networks with the latest Ericsson Radio System products and solutions and replace the existing 4G packet core with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, delivering significant improvements to network performance, and introducing LTE and 5G-ready technology for greater speed, stability and user experience.

Xavier Rocoplan, EVP, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Millicom, says: “Millicom has a strategy to achieve and maintain network leadership in all the markets in which it operates. We want to offer the best mobile experience in the market and connect more people in both urban and rural areas. With this project, we further our purpose to build the best digital highways where we operate, to connect people, improve lives, and help develop our communities.”

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "Ericsson is leading in 5G. With our drive for innovation, we are incredibly pleased to unite with Millicom and bring the crucial connectivity to Latin America while paving the way towards 5G. Working alongside such a prominent telecommunication provider, we double-down on our commitment to closing the digital divide globally. While the pandemic has changed much more than simply how we communicate, connectivity remains as crucial as ever.”