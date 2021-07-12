Microsoft agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a leader in global threat intelligence and attack surface management. Financial terms were not disclosed, however, media reports suggested the price exceeded $500 million.

RiskIQ helps customers discover and assess the security of their entire enterprise attack surface—in the Microsoft cloud, AWS, other clouds, on-premises, and from their supply chain. In addition, RiskIQ offers global threat intelligence collected from across the internet, crowd-sourced through its PassiveTotal community of security researchers and analyzed using machine learning. Organizations can leverage RiskIQ threat intelligence to gain context into the source of attacks, tools and systems, and indicators of compromise to detect and neutralize attacks quickly.

https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2021/07/12/microsoft-to-acquire-riskiq-to-strengthen-cybersecurity-of-digital-transformation-and-hybrid-work/