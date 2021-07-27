Microsoft Azure revenue leaps ahead 51% yoy

Microsoft reported Q2 revenue of $46.2 billion, up increased 21%, and net income of $16.5 billion, up 47% yoy. Diluted earnings per share was $2.17 and increased 49%.





“We are innovating across the technology stack to help organizations drive new levels of tech intensity across their business,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Our results show that when we execute well and meet customers’ needs in differentiated ways in large and growing markets, we generate growth, as we’ve seen in our commercial cloud – and in new franchises we’ve built, including gaming, security, and LinkedIn, all of which surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue over the past three years.”

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $14.7 billion and increased 25% (up 21% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 20% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 25% (up 20% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 18% (up 15% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 51.9 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 46% (up 42% in constant currency) driven by Marketing Solutions growth of 97% (up 91% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 33% (up 26% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 49% (up 42% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $17.4 billion and increased 30% (up 26% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 34% (up 29% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 51% (up 45% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $14.1 billion and increased 9% (up 6% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue decreased 3%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 20% (up 14% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue decreased 4% (down 7% in constant currency)

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 53% (up 49% in constant currency)

Surface revenue decreased 20% (down 23% in constant currency)

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2021-Q4/press-release-webcast



