Microsoft and NEC expand strategic partnership

Microsoft and NEC announced a new multi-year strategic partnership focused on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and NEC’s 5G, network and IT expertise.

Key points:

NEC will adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform to help customers transform their business models and empower employees with more personalized work styles in the post-pandemic world.

NEC will migrate its on-premises IT environment to Azure and deploy Azure Virtual Desktop and other Azure services to NEC Group’s 110,00 employees around the world.

NEC and Microsoft will leverage Microsoft’s Intelligent Edge solutions and NEC’s private 5G networking technologies to help customers improve operations and customer experience.

The companies said their expanded partnership will bring new digital services for public sector and enterprise customers through workplace and workforce transformation, including Microsoft’s Intelligent Edge solutions and NEC’s private 5G networking technologies, the companies will work together to help customers across industries transform.

“As we’ve seen over the past year, digital adoption curves are accelerating across every industry and business function,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “Our strategic partnership with NEC brings together the power of Azure and Microsoft 365 with NEC’s services and infrastructure expertise to help public and private sector customers build resilience and transform during this era of rapid change.”

“NEC is pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with Microsoft Corp.,” said Takayuki Morita, president and CEO of NEC Corporation. “With Microsoft’s trusted cloud and services, the experience that NEC has cultivated in its own systems, and both companies’ AI and IoT technologies, we will enable companies globally to use digital services that are safer and more secure than ever before as they progress with digital initiatives.”