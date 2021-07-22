MEF elects 2021-2022 Board of Directors

MEF announced its 2021-2022 Board of Directors
- Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson
- Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global
- Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen
- Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft
- Aamir Hussain, Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President, Verizon Business Group
- Daniele Mancuso, Senior Vice President Chief Product Management, Sparkle
- Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services
- Rasesh Patel, Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business
- Robert “Bob” Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business
- Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Innovation, Colt Technology Services
- Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing and Professional Services for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada
MEF Officers
- Nan Chen, President
- Aamir Hussain, Chairman
- Bob Victor, Treasurer
- Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer
- Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer
- Daniel Bar-Lev, Vice President, Strategic Programs
“We are extremely fortunate to have a world-class team of distinguished leaders on the MEF Board of Directors,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “For 20 years, MEF has been solving shared business challenges through industry collaboration. Our new Board brings deep industry expertise, insights, and fresh perspectives that will challenge and strengthen MEF’s ability to drive network transformation to power the digital economy.
“I want to express my appreciation to outgoing board member and MEF Distinguished Fellow Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications, for his important contributions in guiding MEF’s work in key strategic areas.”