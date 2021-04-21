Mavenir announces BSS Digital Enablement Platform

Mavenir introduced a Business Support System (BSS) solution designed as a digital marketplace for 5G services.

The Mavenir Digital Enablement (MDE) platform enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to build new digital offerings through a simplified graphical service experience creator. MDE can be deployed either as a standalone BSS or as an overlay on the CSP’s legacy BSS.





This solution uses a proven Microservices, API-first, Cloud-Native, Headless (MACH) architecture that is aligned with TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and OpenAPIs. Its low/no-code UI enables agile experience creation.

Mavenir said its technology enables a “composable” BSS architecture so CSPs can design their own BSS solution by assembling the right mix of microservices from the MDE library. It is designed to help CSPs innovate fearlessly without being restricted by the inflexibility of legacy BSS or IT systems. It also enables them to leverage their existing BSS/IT infrastructure by deploying the MDE Marketplace as an overlay solution. Use cases include:

“Mavenir’s MDE platform enables CSPs to deliver the promise of 5G and speed up the return on their 5G investments by eliminating perpetually slow processes and the barriers of cost and time from legacy BSS,” said BG Kumar, President Communications Services at Mavenir. “Through its open APIs, MDE easily integrates with existing IT or BSS systems and can run as an overlay solution, giving CSPs the option to escape existing vendor lock-in and freedom from development limitations on legacy IT systems.”



