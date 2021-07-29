MACOM posts revenue of $153 million, up 11% yoy

MACOM reported revenue of $152.6 million for its third fiscal quarter, an increase of 11.2%, compared to $137.3 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 1.4% compared to $150.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Net income was $15.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net income of $14.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.





“Our Q3 results demonstrate MACOM’s potential,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on engineering excellence and execution.”



