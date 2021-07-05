Lightspeed to offer XGS PON in East of England

Lightspeed Broadband plans to offer a 10G symmetric fiber broadband service based on XGS-PONg to 1 million homes and businesses in the East of England by the end of 2025.

Nokia will provide Lightspeed with its XGS-PON kit for both customer homes and the operator’s points of presence, and aggregation switching and IP edge solutions. It also includes Nokia’s whole-home Wi-Fi 6 Beacons and Nokia’s Altiplano management platform.

Steve Haines, CEO, Lightspeed Broadband, said: “We are delighted to be a key account for Nokia, which we feel reflects our strategic relationship and growth potential. Nokia has demonstrated the flexibility and agility we need to support our ambitious deployment plans.”

Jeremy Steventon-Barnes, CTO, Lightspeed Broadband, said: “Following a rigorous selection process we chose Nokia for their industry-leading and future-proofed solution which means we can offer 10Gb/s services with best-in-class whole-home Wi-Fi 6 today, and upgrade to even faster speeds in the future.”

Lightspeed will connect the first 100,000 customers by the end of 2022, starting in 10 market towns in South Lincolnshire and West Norfolk, including Spalding, Stamford, Boston and King’s Lynn, and expanding through Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.