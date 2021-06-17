Lightpath deploys Ciena for services up to 800G

Ciena confirmed that Lightpath has deployed its WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution for delivering services at up to 800Gbps throughout the greater New York City metropolitan area and expanding into the greater Boston market. Lightpath is also deploying Ciena's Waveserver Ai compact interconnect platform over a 6500 RLS flexible grid reconfigurable optical layer for a more open, scalable and programmable network. Financial terms were not disclosed.





“As users consume more digital content, it is crucial for service providers to ensure their network can adapt to these surging and often unpredictable demands. With Ciena's technology, Lightpath is adding scalability to meet bandwidth demands and also gaining real-time visibility into the performance of its network.” said Kevin Sheehan, Chief Technology Officer, Americas, Ciena.

http://www.lightpathfiber.com

https://www.ciena.com/