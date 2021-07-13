Lightbits awarded U.S. patent for NVMe/TCP overprovisioning

Lightbits Labs, a start-up based in San Jose, California focused on NVMe over TCP (NVMe/TCP) software-defined storage, has been assigned a patent (11,03,6626) for “a method and system to determine an optimal over-provisioning ratio.”

The abstract of the patent (11,03,6626) published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: A system and a method of managing over-provisioning (OP) on non-volatile memory (NVM) computer storage media including at least one NVM storage device, by at least one processor, may include: receiving a value of one or more run-time performance parameters pertaining to data access requests to one or more physical block addresses (PBAs) of the storage media; receiving at least one of a target performance parameter value and a system-inherent parameter value; analyzing the received at least one run-time performance parameter value, to determine an optimal OP ratio of at least one NVM storage device in view of the received at least of a target performance parameter value and system-inherent parameter value; and limiting storage of data objects on the at least one NVM storage device according to the determined OP ratio.







