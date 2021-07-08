KUKA to deploy private 5G in its robotics factory in Germany

KUKA, a leading manufacturer of industrial robots and automation solutions, will deploy Nokia 5G SA private wireless networking at KUKA’s Smart Production and Development Center in Augsburg, Germany. As part of the multi-year subscription contract, Nokia will also support KUKA with network deployment, operation support services and training, enabling integration of new use cases that include new 5G-based interfaces and components for the KUKA solution portfolio.

KUKA is planning to deploy 5G technology in its intelligent robotics and automation solutions, and the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) campus networking and application platform will support product development with immediate effect.





Michael Wagner, Director R&D, Competence Center Control Technology, KUKA, said: “In coming years, KUKA will develop solutions that harness the potential of 5G’s fast, reliable and secure connectivity. By partnering with Nokia for private wireless networking, we have now established a long-term development roadmap that will allow us to capitalize on the new capabilities in future 5G releases for our automation solutions.”

Dirk Lewandowski, Vice President Central and East Europe, Nokia Enterprise, said: “5G is continuously evolving with new capabilities. Advanced automation manufacturers who leverage 5G for their own solutions need to take this into consideration. With KUKA preparing to use 5G in industrial applications, deployment of a Nokia DAC platform will enable it to accelerate development of smart automation solutions for its customers.”



