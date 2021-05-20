Kaloom hires George Khatchadourian to lead strategic partnerships

Kaloom appointed George Khatchadourian as Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships.





Khatchadourian most recently was COO of IBM Americas and prior to that COO of IBM Japan. IBM Americas Operations represent a $30B+ Business spanning the US, Canada and Latin America. IBM Japan is the second largest country in IBM Worldwide Operations. His previous roles included Vice President of Strategy and Transformation for Global Markets, and Vice President of Service Delivery at IBM Japan, Global Technology Services.

"After a successful career at IBM, I am extremely excited to join Kaloom and to leverage my experience in technology, innovation and Global operations to drive Kaloom’s go-to-market strategy to higher levels,” said Khatchadourian. “Continuing to build on the long and deep relationships established to date, I look forward to strengthening Kaloom’s partnerships with IBM and Red Hat and other Strategic Partners."

