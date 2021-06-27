Iron Mountain to acquire Frankfurt data center

Iron Mountain agreed to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte. for EUR 76 million,

The data center is a two-story, 20,000 square meter colocation data center site on freehold land in the Am Martinszehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city center and Frankfurt Airport. The facility currently has 2.6 megawatts of leased capacity and 8 megawatts of capacity available for retail colocation customers with the option to expand in the future to add Edge computing at the premises. The data center has robust network connectivity, including access to DE-CIX.

Iron Mountain said the acquisition expands its presence in the Frankfurt market, which includes a 27 megawatt pre-leased facility in Frankfurt (FRA-1), and enables the company to add immediate capacity and to build out a team in a market with strong long-term demand.





“This latest investment in one of the most sought-after European markets further solidifies our commitment to invest in the global markets where our customers need us,” stated Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers at Iron Mountain. “As a leading global data center provider, we are pleased to continue to meet the key growth milestones that this acquisition, and the recently announced expansion in London, represent.”

In addition to the agreement to acquire the Frankfurt data center, Iron Mountain recently announced further expansion in Europe with a 27 megawatt data center build in London (LON-2), in addition to 9 megawatts of leasable capacity at its LON-1 data center. The Company also announced a recent joint venture with Web Werks, one of the top data center providers in India, adding three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi to their global footprint.

https://www.ironmountain.com/data-centers