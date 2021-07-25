Intel's Q2 PC sales rise, but data center continues to dip

Citing record Q2 revenue in its PC and Mobileye businesses, on July 2, Intel reported Q2 revenue of $19.6 billion, flat year over year (YoY), and non-GAAP revenue of $18.5 billion, up 2% YoY, which exceeded April guidance by $700 million. EPS) was $1.24. The results exceeded Q2 guidance for revenue, EPS, and gross margin.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be in the semiconductor industry. The digitization of everything continues to accelerate, creating a vast growth opportunity for us and our customers across core and emerging business areas. With our scale and renewed focus on both innovation and execution, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity, which I believe is merely the beginning of what will be a decade of sustained growth across the industry,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “Our second-quarter results show that our momentum is building, our execution is improving, and customers continue to choose us for leadership products.”

Gelsinger also stated "While I expect the shortages to bottom out in the second half, it will take another 1 to 2 years before the industry is able to completely catch up with demand. IDM 2.0, which combines our internal manufacturing capacity with the use of third-party foundries, best positions us to weather these challenges and work with our ecosystem partners to build a more resilient supply chain."