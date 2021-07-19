Intel elects Andrea Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Andrea Goldsmith, dean of engineering and applied science and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University, has been elected to Intel’s board of directors.

Dr. Goldsmith spent more than two decades at Stanford University before she was named dean of engineering and applied science at Princeton in 2020. From 2010 to 2014, Goldsmith co-founded and served as the chief technology officer at Plume WiFi (formerly Accelera Inc.), a provider of software-defined wireless networking technology. From 2005 to 2009, Goldsmith also co-founded and served as chief technology officer at Quantenna Communications. Her research focuses on the fundamental performance limits of wireless systems, especially with regard to 5G wireless, the mobile Internet of Things, smart grid design and the applications of communications and signal processing to biology and neuroscience.

Goldsmith has significant public company board experience. She currently serves on the boards of Medtronic and Crown Castle International. Goldsmith has served on the technical advisory boards of several private companies.