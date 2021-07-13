IEEE adopts MIPI A-PHY spec for automotive networks

The MIPI A-PHY v1.0 specification, which is the first asymmetric, long-reach, serializer-deserializer (SerDes) physical layer interface for automotive applications has been adopted as an IEEE standard.

The MIPI Alliance said applications for MIPI-APHY are expected to include bridges for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving systems (ADS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). With a reach of up to 15 meters, MIPI A-PHY (and now also IEEE 2977) provides an asymmetric data link in point-to-point or daisy-chain topologies, with high-speed unidirectional data, embedded bidirectional control data, ultra-high noise immunity and optional power delivery over a single cable. It also offers an ultra-low packet error rate of 10‑19 for unprecedented performance over the vehicle lifetime, ultra-high immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI) effects in demanding automotive conditions and data rate as high as 16 Gbps, with a roadmap to 48 Gbps and beyond. A-PHY also serves as the foundation of the MIPI Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASS) framework, which simplifies the integration of cameras, sensors and displays across a vehicle while adding functional safety and security.

“This is the first time MIPI has sought adoption by another standards body for one of our specifications," said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. "With the approval of IEEE 2977, MIPI A-PHY becomes accessible to a broader network of system engineers beyond the MIPI membership. This promises a tremendous expansion of the ecosystem of expertise around A-PHY, which will translate into greater interoperability, vendor choice and economies of scale for the global automotive industry, as well as users of the specification from other application spaces such as the IoT (Internet of Things) and industrial.”

