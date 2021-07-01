HPE to acquire Zerto for cloud data management

Hewlett Packard Enterprise agreed to acquire Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, for $374 million in cash.

Zerto’s journal-based continuous data protection (CDP) technology includes disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility in a single cloud data management and protection software solution that spans on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Zerto helps customers recover in minutes from ransomware, cyberattacks, and other unplanned downtime bringing data back to its original state just seconds before the attack or disruption. Zerto also easily replicates and migrates data between VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V environments and natively to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

HPE expects the data protection as a service (aaS) market to grow from $7.7B in 2020 to $15.3B in 2024, representing a 19% CAGR. Zerto will be available aaS through HPE GreenLake and Data Services Cloud Console.

HPE said the deal expands its GreenLake portfolio and HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.

“Data is now the most critical asset,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE. “With the explosive growth of data at the edge and across hybrid environments, organizations today face significant complexity in managing and protecting their data. Zerto’s market-leading cloud data management and protection software expands HPE GreenLake cloud data services, allowing customers to protect their data and rapidly act on insights, from edge to cloud.“

“With data underpinning digital transformation, customers must manage, protect, and mobilize their data,” said Tom Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPE Storage. “Customers continue to face significant issues managing data complexity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Zerto further positions HPE to help solve these customer challenges and become the leader in data management and protection through HPE GreenLake cloud services.”



