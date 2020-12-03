Hawaiki subsea cable system sold to investor group

BW Digital Pte. Ltd. has acquired Hawaiki Submarine Cable Limited Partnership and International Connectivity Services Limited. Financial terms were not disclosed. The current Hawaiki team will continue to manage the business

Rémi Galasso, executive chairman of Hawaiki, said: “We are delighted to welcome BW Group as a shareholder. Having established a successful subsea cable business with the support of our customers and partners, the company started a process to find a new long-term shareholder who is able to take the company to the next stage of development. BW has an excellent track record of growth in maritime and technology-related assets, combined with the highest standards of governance and strong access to capital through relationships with leading global banks and through the capital markets. Three years after Hawaiki’s commercial launch, it is time to write a new chapter of the company’s history and we believe BW is an ideal shareholder for this fast-growing business.”

Andreas Sohmen-Pao, executive chairman of BW Group, said: “We are excited to be making this investment in Hawaiki’s outstanding platform and team. BW Group has a deep heritage in maritime connectivity and infrastructure, with assets spanning production, transportation and distribution. Our strategy is to help connect countries across the oceans while working to reduce our environmental impact, including recent investments into wind installation vessels, floating wind, batteries, solar and other sustainable technologies. Hawaiki is a great fit and we are pleased to be able to support the team in their next phase of development”.





Hawaiki Submarine Cable signed an agreement with Hawaiian Telcom Inc., securing significant international capacity on the Southeast Asia – United States (SEA-US) trans-Pacific fiber cable system from Guam to Los Angeles. The deal, along with recently-acquired capacity on JGA-South cable from Sydney to Guam, enables Hawaiki to expand its subsea network with a new route linking Sydney, Guam, Hawai‘i and Los Angeles. This adds greater connectivity and route diversity between Australia and the U.S. Hawaiki owns and operates the 15,000km Hawaiki Transpacific Cable, which was launched in July 2018, with a design capacity of 67 Tbps. It links New Zealand, Australia, Hawai‘i and mainland U.S.

The SEA-US Cable, which went into service in August 2017, runs a similar length to connect Indonesia, the Philippines, Guam, Hawai‘i and California, and is owned and operated by a consortium of regional telcos, including Hawaiian Telcom. JGA-South Cable came into service in March 2020, spanning 7,000 km from Sydney to Guam.