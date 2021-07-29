Hatif Libya picks Infinera for optical transport network

Hatif Libya, a subsidiary of the Telecommunications Holding Company (LPTIC), selected selected Infinera to expand and develop Libya’s optical transport network. The multi-million USD project will provide access to internet and mobile services in areas not reached previously by the network and improve the quality and reliability of services for all customers.

Hatif was established in 2008 for the purpose of operating and maintaining sovereign the national network to reach 214 villages and cities that spans 1200 km and provide its services to all of Libya. T

Infinera will deploy Automatically Switched Optical Network (ASON) technology.

The agreement was signed today by Mohamed Belras Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hatif Libya, and David Heard, Infinera CEO. The ceremony was attended by Abdelhamid AlDabaiba, Head of the National Unity Government, Faisel Gergab, LPTIC Chairman, and the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland.





Prime Minister AlDabaiba said at the signing: “We view this exciting new partnership between Hatif Libya and Infinera as a major stepping stone towards strong Libyan-American economic relations. It highlights the welcome return of American companies to Libya to assist in the completion of stalled projects. Deals like this are the cornerstone of a diversified, robust economy of the future.”

Faisel Gergab, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libyan Telecommunication Holding Company (LPTIC), said: “The partnership with Infinera boosts LPTIC’s commitment to providing improved connectivity services and is an important milestone in our strategic goal of digital transformation. This contract will strengthen the telecommunications sector in all regions of the country and will help boost our economy. We see this early cooperation as a signal of what’s ahead for the telecommunications sector, and we fully intend to pursue more partnerships with the U.S.

David Heard, CEO of Infinera, said: “We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Hatif Libya, which represents a key foundation of the Libyan telecom sector. Working together, we can build a telecommunications infrastructure that will meet current and future needs. We are looking forward to establishing a successful long-term relationship based on our technology innovations, industry expertise, and committed partnership. We are thrilled to be entering Libya and to be working closely with our Libyan partners to deliver a best-in-class solution.”